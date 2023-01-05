Letter: Assessments devious way to increase revenue

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The article on real property assessments included a comment from Honolulu City Council member Calvin Say that was very revealing (“Oahu residents reeling from steep increases,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 3). He said that to raise more income from property taxes, the city needs to increase either the assessments or the tax rate. But property assessments are supposed to be based on fair market value, not the need for funds. So the honest way to proceed is to continue to value properties as accurately as possible, and signal the increased need for funds by raising the tax rate.

However, raising the tax rate is politically very unfavorable. So the devious way out is to artificially raise assessments and leave the tax rate alone, and that is what has happened. Is no one willing to admit the truth and call a spade a spade?

Edward Conklin

Waikiki

