Letter: Happy birthday wishes for Jan. 1 newborns

It is less a “Battle for first born” (Star-Advertiser, Jan. 2), than an embodiment of hope and optimism for the special New Year’s babies this year. Best birthday wishes to all and their families, and also to my sister Jean, herself once a Jan. 1 baby, too.

Gary Oshita

Waipahu

