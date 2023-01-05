Editorial | Letters Letter: Increase inspections of containers for fireworks Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The (unofficial) Mililani aerial fireworks display on New Year’s Eve was unprecedented — and I saw it all starting in my neighborhood. It was more intense than the Waikiki authorized display, and was more than seven hours long. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The (unofficial) Mililani aerial fireworks display on New Year’s Eve was unprecedented — and I saw it all starting in my neighborhood. It was more intense than the Waikiki authorized display, and was more than seven hours long. I’m glad I had a breathing device. Illegal as they are, the aerial displays won’t be stopped with empty, unenforceable legislation from our lawmakers (fluff). No intelligent police officer would go into a crowd to try and enforce the ban. The solution is more container inspections (only 2% of inbound containers are inspected — we could easily miss a nuke). The answer, in my opinion as a former weapons of mass destruction consequence management trainer (Hawaii, Alaska and Japan), is random inspections, along with a significant increase in inspections. This requires the executive and legislative branches to do something, not just write and hope. James Amos Mililani EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off The News: Trying to save free parking