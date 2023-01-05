Letter: Increase inspections of containers for fireworks

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The (unofficial) Mililani aerial fireworks display on New Year’s Eve was unprecedented — and I saw it all starting in my neighborhood. It was more intense than the Waikiki authorized display, and was more than seven hours long.

I’m glad I had a breathing device. Illegal as they are, the aerial displays won’t be stopped with empty, unenforceable legislation from our lawmakers (fluff). No intelligent police officer would go into a crowd to try and enforce the ban.

The solution is more container inspections (only 2% of inbound containers are inspected — we could easily miss a nuke). The answer, in my opinion as a former weapons of mass destruction consequence management trainer (Hawaii, Alaska and Japan), is random inspections, along with a significant increase in inspections.

This requires the executive and legislative branches to do something, not just write and hope.

James Amos

Mililani

