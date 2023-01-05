Letter: Police chief selective in enforcing the law

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Is the definition of irony when the Honolulu police chief vows to cite people stopping on the freeway to view the numerous illegal fireworks versus actually enforcing the current ban on illegal fireworks? Just asking. Read more

Mary Rydell

Kaimuki

