Letter: Police should know how to stop illegal fireworks

With apparently nearly every single person in Hawaii knowing where to purchase illegal fireworks, I cannot understand how the police department also doesn’t know where to get them, or how to arrest those who sell them and to track back to the source and stop the import right at the docks.

The excuse by the police that they need eyewitnesses to the use of such fireworks, and without that they can’t do anything about it, is simply absurd. They’ve got detectives, don’t they?

Roger Garrett

Kapahulu

