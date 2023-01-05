comscore Letter: Police should know how to stop illegal fireworks
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Police should know how to stop illegal fireworks

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

With apparently nearly every single person in Hawaii knowing where to purchase illegal fireworks, I cannot understand how the police department also doesn’t know where to get them, or how to arrest those who sell them and to track back to the source and stop the import right at the docks. Read more

