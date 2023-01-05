Letter: Take down fencing surrounding Capitol

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

How much longer must we endure the 8-foot-high plywood fence erected around the state Capitol building? It was never clear to many people exactly why it was put up in the first place. Its continued presence is not so much offensive as simply ridiculous and sad.

Sen. Ron Kouchi, tear down that wall!

Kevin O’Leary

Kalihi Valley

