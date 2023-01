Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Get up to date on Hawaii’s efforts to adapt to and mitigate the effects of climate change at Hawaii Climate Week, Monday through Jan. 12 at the East-West Center and the University of Hawaii-Manoa. Most of the forums will be open to the public, with in-person and virtual options.

On Monday, the Hawaii State Climate Conference features presentations such as “Throwing Shade,” on “investments into cooler, safer, accessible and affordable communities”; it’s followed by a Youth Climate Summit. The Hawaii Energy Policy Forum’s 20th anniversary event takes place Jan. 12. Get details and register at 808ne.ws/ClimateWeek2023.