$10M allotted for education, preservation of internment sites
- By Tori DeJournett tdejournett@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:54 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY PHOTO / 2016
“The stories that are being told about the camps need to be told, but there’s more to the story.”
Dennis Ogawa
Internment camp survivor
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree