comscore $10M allotted for education, preservation of internment sites
Hawaii News

$10M allotted for education, preservation of internment sites

  • By Tori DeJournett tdejournett@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:54 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO / 2016 <strong>“The stories that are being told about the camps need to be told, but there’s more to the story.”</strong> <strong>Dennis Ogawa</strong> <em>Internment camp survivor</em>

    COURTESY PHOTO / 2016

    “The stories that are being told about the camps need to be told, but there’s more to the story.”

    Dennis Ogawa

    Internment camp survivor

President Joe Biden has signed a new law calling for $10 million in federal funding to educate a new generation about the World War II-era internment of 120,000 Japanese American citizens, including Dennis Ogawa, 79, who was born in a concentration camp in Manzanar, Calif. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Rachel Jordan and Naomi Cooper

Scroll Up