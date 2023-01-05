comscore City taps COVID funds to fight Chinatown crime, homelessness
City taps COVID funds to fight Chinatown crime, homelessness

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Fran Butera of Chinatown Watch and a Chinatown business owner said she has noticed changes in the past year as a result of the city’s efforts.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Mayor Rick Blangiardi, center, discussed the progress of the Chinatown Task Force during a news conference Wednesday. With him were HPD Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan, left, Council member Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, Prosecuting Attorney Steven Alm and HPD Maj. Calvin Sung.

In an effort to extend the anti-crime and homeless outreach efforts of the Chinatown Task Force through the year, Mayor Rick Blangiardi has announced that the city is again tapping federal COVID-19 relief funds. Read more

