City taps COVID funds to fight Chinatown crime, homelessness
By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:22 p.m.
Fran Butera of Chinatown Watch and a Chinatown business owner said she has noticed changes in the past year as a result of the city’s efforts.
Mayor Rick Blangiardi, center, discussed the progress of the Chinatown Task Force during a news conference Wednesday. With him were HPD Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan, left, Council member Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, Prosecuting Attorney Steven Alm and HPD Maj. Calvin Sung.