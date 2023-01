Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Airlines and aircraft manufacturer Boeing Co. agreed to defer the delivery of 10 aircraft previously scheduled for delivery last quarter.

Deliveries of the 787-9 planes will start in the fourth quarter of this year and continue into 2027, with one scheduled for delivery in 2023 and three in 2024. Hawaiian, which disclosed the delivery postponement in a regulatory filing, also said as part of the agreement it would purchase two additional Boeing 787-9 aircraft to bring its total to 12.