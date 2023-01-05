Marines to conduct urban raid training on Oahu this month
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:27 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAN. 7
U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Maritime Raid Force assumed an overwatch position during a nighttime combat raid exercise last year in Kalaeloa.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree