Hawaii News

Marines to conduct urban raid training on Oahu this month

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAN. 7 U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Maritime Raid Force assumed an overwatch position during a nighttime combat raid exercise last year in Kalaeloa.

The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Japan-based Maritime Raid Force will return to Oahu on Friday to conduct a series of training events through Jan. 20. Read more

