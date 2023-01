Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Carlsmith Ball LLP has hired Rachel Jordan to its Honolulu office as an associate in the transactional practice group. Jordan received a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Hawaii at Manoa and Juris Doctor degree from the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s William S. Richardson School of Law. Most recently Jordan served as a law clerk for Judge Sonja M.P. McCullen of the Intermediate Court of Appeals.

The Maui Hotel &Lodging Association has named Naomi Cooper as its communications director. Cooper has an extensive background in business, marketing and creative arts. She has performed nonprofit work with Maui Food Bank, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys &Girls Club, Oahu’s Child &Family Service, Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies, Dress for Success, Growing Our Own Teachers on Kauai, Hawaii Foodbank Kauai and Catholic Charities.

