Waikiki author nets Hollywood film deal for novel, ‘Lottery’

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:55 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Waikiki resident Patricia Wood just signed a film deal for her book “Lottery,” built on themes from her own life. Wood credits the Kauai Writers Conference for helping her hone her writing skills.

Waikiki author Patricia Wood recently signed a film deal for her novel “Lottery,” a story about a mentally challenged young man who wins $12 million in the Washington state lottery. Read more

