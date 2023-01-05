Elite field ready to tee of in Tournament of Champions
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jordan Spieth hits his approach from the rough along the 18th green during the Tournament of Champions pro-am golf event at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hideki Matsuyama and his caddie studied an approach shot from the 17th fairway.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Scottie Scheffler signed autographs after his round on Wednesday.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
With blue skies all around, Jon Rahm of Spain tracked his blast off the fourth tee during the Tournament of Champions pro-am event at the Kapalua Plantation Course.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Justin Thomas played a shot from a bunker on the ninth hole during the Tournament of Champions pro-am golf event at Kapalua on Wednesday.
