Roosevelt handles Farrington to improve in rugged OIA East

Kayman Lewis scored nine of his 18 points in the fourth quarter as Roosevelt pulled out a 41-34 win over Farrington at Kitamura Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.

With another close, gritty win, Roosevelt improved to 5-1 in OIA East play (8-2 overall).

Gerald Gallardo scored 10 points, while center 6-foot-4 Dominique Mose-Smith added eight points, 14 rebounds and two blocks for Farrington. Roosevelt kept a patrol around Mose-Smith on the blocks, coming up with key steals by Mateo Browning and Jeremiah Hunter in the final stretch. Sophomore Javen Doyle, a 6-3 center, also made an impact early on.

“Survival. Our bigs played great. Our bigs played their butts off. They were the key to the game. We didn’t make shots and I don’t know what the big kid for them had, but I thought our guys played awesome,” Roosevelt coach Steve Hathaway said. “We worked all week on it. We decided we were going to drop and double, and try and make them throw over, which we got a lot of steals off. Farrington’s a tough team. They played hard.”

Lewis shot just 3-for-18 from the field with five turnovers in the first three quarters. But he was steely in the final quarter, shooting 3-for-4 from the field and 3-for-5 from the free-throw line.

The Governors tried a 2-1-2 press on the visitors, but Roosevelt handled it sufficiently. Despite 14 Farrington turnovers in the first half, the Govs and Rough Riders were tied at 19 by intermission.

Roosevelt’s grit showed in the rebounding column. The team in red and gold hustled for a whopping 13 offensive boards as Mose-Smith battled two, three and four Rough Riders on most battles on the glass.

Farrington had four offensive caroms for the entire game.

“That’s the game. We got killed on the boards,” Farrington coach Steven Leopoldo said. “We still have hope, but it’s not getting easy in the East.”

Farrington, though, could be a force in the Division II playoffs.

“We’ll be all right,” Leopoldo added.

The lead changed hands three times in the fourth quarter. Jacob Lorenzo’s straightaway 3 lifted Farrington to a 31-29 lead with 4:20 left.

Roosevelt scored the next four points to regain the lead, but Gallardo’s corner 3 sent the Governors back in the lead, 34-33, with 3:08 remaining.

Lewis was hot from mid-range, then went to the block and banked in a bucket to give Roosevelt a 35-34 lead with 2:22 left. Farrington never led again, coming up empty on their final five possessions with three turnovers and two missed shots.

Blaise Brumaghim’s jumper opened the lead to three points, and after a foul shot by Lewis, the Rough Riders led 38-34 with 47.5 seconds left.

Brumaghim and Lewis combined for three free throws in the final 22 seconds to put the game away.

The win is believed to be No. 200 for Hathaway at Roosevelt and one season at Maryknoll.

“The best part is I have helped mold some great men over the years, plus I keep in touch with probably 90 percent of the players I’ve coached,” Hathaway said. “I’ve had some great assistant coaches in Kenny Lindsay and Brandon Mitchell, and others. I couldn’t do it without these guys.”