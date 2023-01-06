comscore Letter: Account for sewage in Manoa condo project
Letter: Account for sewage in Manoa condo project

  Today
  Updated 12:05 a.m.

Part of the city’s environmental assessment of the proposed Manoa Banyan Court condominium project should be the assurance that additional sewage flow from the 288 units will not overburden the already failing infrastructure. Read more

