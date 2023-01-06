Letter: Account for sewage in Manoa condo project

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Part of the city’s environmental assessment of the proposed Manoa Banyan Court condominium project should be the assurance that additional sewage flow from the 288 units will not overburden the already failing infrastructure.

Recent sewage spills on Lowry Avenue (about 100,000 gallons from two spills in December 2021 and January 2022) have polluted the Manoa Stream and the Ala Wai Canal.

The city failed to respond to the previous Manoa Neighborhood Board chairperson on the scope of rainwater entering the sewer system or the mitigation required.

But, given that moderate rains now have caused spills, the infrastructure is likely worsening and could deteriorate more rapidly.

Furthermore, the 2004 flood that greatly impacted parts of the valley and university was only a 20-year rain event.

These flood waters cut into the top of the sewer line between Woodlawn and Akaka Place, resulting in raw sewage affecting anyone cleaning up the mess along the stream. The city never publicly disclosed this health risk.

Bob Grossmann

Manoa

