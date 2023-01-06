Letter: Base assessments on purchase price

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Why is no one in government doing anything about the recent property tax assessments? Well, the answer lies in a recent article in the paper (“Oahu residents reeling from steep increases,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 3).

Basically, the mayor and City Council see us property owners as cash cows. Council member Calvin Say even had the audacity to threaten to raise the tax rate if the assessments were lowered. Not one of them thought to cut back on spending, but they expect us to cut back.

The whole property tax system needs to be completely changed from a market value-based system to an acquisition value-based system. Realtors sell property for the highest price they can get. Sellers want the highest price they can get. This is the way it should be.

However, the real estate market should not be the basis for property assessments. The purchase price of your property should be your assessed value. When you sell, then the assessed value is the new purchase price. Also, set a limit on the yearly tax rate.

Our politicians don’t know how to budget our money, so we need to do it for them.

Sylvia Kalama

Waipahu

