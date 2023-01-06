Letter: Buying out homes could be dangerous precedent

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Regarding Chip Fletcher’s and Colin Lee’s innovative and responsive idea for the government to purchase the North Shore homes in danger from erosion and rising ocean levels (“Use surplus to protect Sunset Beach,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Dec. 25), I have many questions:

Isn’t this the government acting like an insurance company? What will be the purchase price of the homes? Could the government discriminate between longtime owners and recent owners when it comes to agreeing on a price for the home? Doesn’t this set a wildly dangerous precedent throughout the islands?

Kris Schwengel

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

