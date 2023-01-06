Editorial | Letters Letter: Rising traffic deaths should be top news Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Shouldn’t this be front page headline news (“Rising traffic deaths an American problem,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 28)? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Shouldn’t this be front page headline news (“Rising traffic deaths an American problem,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 28)? Nearly 43,000 people died on U.S. roads in 2021. And buried in a small article on Dec. 14 (“Drugs, alcohol linked to over half of crashes,” Star-Advertiser), was the news that more than half of the people killed or injured in traffic accidents had alcohol and/or drugs in their bloodstreams, with cannabis the most prevalent drug. Why are we overlooking this tragedy in our society? This is sickening! Sharron McMorrow Kaneohe EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Police should know how to stop illegal fireworks