Letter: Rising traffic deaths should be top news

Shouldn’t this be front page headline news (“Rising traffic deaths an American problem,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 28)?

Nearly 43,000 people died on U.S. roads in 2021. And buried in a small article on Dec. 14 (“Drugs, alcohol linked to over half of crashes,” Star-Advertiser), was the news that more than half of the people killed or injured in traffic accidents had alcohol and/or drugs in their bloodstreams, with cannabis the most prevalent drug.

Why are we overlooking this tragedy in our society? This is sickening!

Sharron McMorrow

Kaneohe

