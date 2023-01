Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Author Patricia Wood lived on a sailboat in Ko Olina while writing her 2007 novel, “Lottery.” It’s the empathetic, uplifting story of a 31-year-old man with intellectual disabilities, but also endowed with real-world skills by a loving grandmother, who must figure out who to trust after he wins $12 million.

The book, drawn partly from Wood’s own experiences — her father won the Washington state lottery, and she earned a certificate in disability studies while teaching and pursuing her Ph.D. in Hawaii — has now been optioned for a Hollywood film with “Hacksaw Ridge” producer David Permut. Good to see a Hawaii writer gaining this recognition.