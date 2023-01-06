comscore Kokua Line: What walk-in service is offered at satellite city hall?
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: What walk-in service is offered at satellite city hall?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:47 p.m.

Question: Regarding Oahu’s satellite city halls, how are we supposed to know whether we can walk in or we need an appointment? Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Scott Whiting

Scroll Up