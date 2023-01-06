comscore Lava flows once again from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano
Hawaii News

Lava flows once again from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:42 p.m.
  • EMMA REED / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER After almost a month since going silent, Kilauea began erupting Thursday with lava spewing within Halemaumau Crater. Above, Christina Lieberman, 30, watched the eruption from the Kilauea overlook at Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

    EMMA REED / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    After almost a month since going silent, Kilauea began erupting Thursday with lava spewing within Halemaumau Crater. Above, Christina Lieberman, 30, watched the eruption from the Kilauea overlook at Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

  • EMMA REED / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Halemaumau Crater was glowing Thursday night as the eruption continued.

    EMMA REED / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Halemaumau Crater was glowing Thursday night as the eruption continued.

Kilauea roared back to life Thursday afternoon with fountains of lava spewing within Halemaumau Crater, nearly a month after the volcano went silent. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Scott Whiting

Scroll Up