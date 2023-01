Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Queen’s Health Systems has appointed Scott Whiting senior vice president, chief population health officer and Queen’s Development Corp. president. He most recently served as market president of MDX Hawaii, the state’s largest Medicare risk business. Prior to that, he was director of finance for The Queen’s Medical Center. Whiting has a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Arts in genetics from Dartmouth College.

