Rearview Mirror: Kamaaina Quiz puts your local knowledge to the test

Every 10 years or so, the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser runs a column of things you should remember if you’ve lived in Hawaii a long time. I thought that my first column of 2023 would be a good time to update this popular feature.

Today’s Kamaaina Quiz looks at some of the TV shows, radio personalities, stores, restaurants, sports figures and places that were popular in the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s.

So, are you a genuine, undisputable kamaaina? How many of these things do you remember you or your friends doing from 50 or more years ago?

>> Hearing J. Akuhead Pupule on KSSK radio saying in the morning, “OK, you slobs, get up. It’s time to go to work,” then playing big-band music.

>> Standing in line to order at Patti’s Chinese Kitchen at Ala Moana Center before there was a food court. A Princess Plate with two selections, plus rice or noodles, was $1.70; a Prince Plate had three items for $2.20, and a King Plate, four items for $2.55.

>> Watching Bob Sevey and Linda Coble on the KGMB evening news with Joe Moore as the sportscaster.

>> Going to Hawaii Islanders baseball games at Honolulu Stadium, eating peanuts and wondering whether the grandstands would actually fall down if the termites stopped holding hands.

>> When used car salesman Lippy Espinda would end his commercials or TV show with “Shaka brah” and do a little dance.

>> Going to elementary school barefooted.

>> When there were no cellphones, Caller ID or answering machines. Your phone was attached to the wall and had a dial tone. You dad would tell you, “Get off da phone. I’m expecting one call.”

>> Working a 12-hour shift at a pineapple cannery, and everybody on the bus on the way home could tell by your odor where you worked.

>> Going to kids’ Saturday matinee shows at the Liliha, Kewalo, Kaimuki, Pawaa, Kapahulu and other theaters. Your mom gave you a quarter, which was enough to see two movies, a cartoon and a newsreel, and buy a drink and snacks.

>> Booga Booga performing the funniest skits in pidgin at the Territorial Tavern downtown on Bishop Street.

>> When vendors in old cars and trucks or on foot, such as the Milk Man, Yasai (vegetable) Man, Tofu Man, Manapua Man or Ice Cream Man, brought food and services to Hawaii neighborhoods.

>> When the NBC (Neal Blaisdell Center) was called the HIC (Honolulu International Center).

>> Asking your friend where they got a plate lunch with two giant lobster tails, plus rice and mac salad, and hearing them say, “Masu’s Massive Plate Lunch, just $6.50, but you gotta order a day in advance.”

>> Sunshine Music Festivals on Jan. 1, inside Diamond Head Crater with Santana, Cecilio & Kapono, America and Journey performing.

>> Lex Brodie saying “Thank you very much” at the end of his commercials.

>> When a huge, painted metal pineapple, high above the cannery, was visible from all over Honolulu.

>> Checkers & Pogo, Sheriff Ken and Captain Honolulu on daytime TV. Can you still do his finger salute?

>> Roller skating at Rainbow Rollerland on Keeau­moku Street, then getting french fries at Scotty’s Drive-in next door.

>> Dining at Waikiki Lau Yee Chai, the most beautiful restaurant in the world, owner P.Y. Chong proudly said.

>> Screaming “Nooooo,” at the TV when “Hawaii Five-O’s” Steve McGarett said he was driving Diamond Head on Beretania street (which was one way the other way).

>> When the first McDonald’s opened in Aina Haina and everything, it seemed, was 19 cents.

>> Watching the Poi Boys do Bowl-a-thons, Wake-a-thons, Cycle-a-thons, Hang-a-thons, Insult-a-thons and Drum-a-thons to raise money or have fun.

>> Seeing “Captain Haleiwa” (Richard Rogers) at the top of the Haleiwa Theatre, in a purple leotard and pink cape with his hands on his hips, daring the bulldozers to tear down that iconic landmark for a new McDonald’s!

>> Listening to great sports announcers like Don Robbs, Jim Leahey or Les Keiter call football or baseball games on radio or TV.

>> Being seated by uniformed usherettes at the Waikiki Theater while listening to Edwin Sawtelle or Johnny DeMello play the organ.

>> Seeing the Don Ho show at Duke Kahanamoku’s at the International Market Place or the Hilton Hawaiian Village geodesic dome.

>> Eating eggs Benedict poolside at the Tahitian Lanai with a basket of free banana muffins.

>> Watching the Sears Christmas pageant from the parking lot of its Beretania store as it was performed from the ledge over the front entrance.

>> Having a delicious breakfast at King’s Bakery on King Street in McCully.

>> Waiting an hour to order ice cream from Baskin-Robbins 31 Flavors when it first opened in Puck’s Alley.

>> Watching Sterling Mossman, the Hula Cop, perform at the Barefoot Bar, upstairs at Queen’s Surf.

>> Wearing a puka shell necklace you made yourself.

>> Shopping for Palaka at Arakawa’s on “historic Depot Road” in Waipahu.

>> The April 1st Easter parade down Kalakaua Avenue that never happened — another of J. Akuhead Pupule’s pranks.

>> When every Hawaii entertainer, such as Al Harrington, the Society of Seven, Dick Jensen, Melveen Leed and the Brothers Cazi­mero, weas busy working at over 15 Waikiki showrooms.

>> The Queen of Makaha, Rell Sunn, who founded the Women’s International Surfing Association.

>> Tipping the waitress at Kuhio Grill well and she’d bring plates of free pupu.

>> When fishermen had long-legged stilt chairs and angled in the Ala Wai Canal.

>> Slurping saimin at Tin Tin Chop Suey on Maunakea Street at 2 a.m.

>> When Jack Cione, famous for his naked-waiter shows at the Dune’s, offered to debate premarital sex with proud virgin Gerri Madden on TV.

>> Swimming at the saltwater Natatorium, also called “The Tank.”

>> Attending a “Show of Stars,” the first rock concerts in Hawaii, put on by Uncle Tom Moffatt at the Civic Auditorium.

>> When Aloha Airlines was called “TPA — The People’s Airline.”

>> Going to movie theaters that had over 1,000 seats, such as the Toyo or Liberty Theater downtown to see Zatoichi (blind swordsman) or other samurai movies.

>> When there were bowling alleys in nearly every neighborhood.

>> Shopping at Liberty House, Kress, The Ritz or Ming’s Jewelry on Fort Street downtown.

>> When there were still pig farms in Kahala and Hawaii Kai.

>> Hanging out at the Yum Yum Tree after a movie for coffee and pie.

>> Enjoying an ono ono (peanut butter) shake or waffle dog at KC Drive-in.

>> When Israel and Skippy Kamakawiwo‘ole were both performing in the Makaha Sons of Niihau, and over 500 pounds each.

Did I miss any people or places that were iconic for you? If so, send me an email.

I did think of another use of this list: If your grandchildren don’t understand you, give them this list and tell them this will explain everything. They might look at you like you’re nuts, but they probably do that anyway. Have a happy new year!

Bob Sigall is the author of the five “Companies We Keep” books. Contact him at Sigall@Yahoo.com.