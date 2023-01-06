comscore Rearview Mirror: Kamaaina Quiz puts your local knowledge to the test
Rearview Mirror: Kamaaina Quiz puts your local knowledge to the test

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Do you remember being able to see the giant Dole pineapple from all over town?

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Can you remember Checkers & Pogo on daytime TV?

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Did you watch Captain Honolulu and try to make his finger salute?

  • STAR-ADVERTISER You might be a kamaaina if you remember seeing Booga Booga perform pidgin skits at the Territorial Tavern.

Every 10 years or so, the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser runs a column of things you should remember if you’ve lived in Hawaii a long time. I thought that my first column of 2023 would be a good time to update this popular feature. Read more

