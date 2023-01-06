Rearview Mirror: Kamaaina Quiz puts your local knowledge to the test
- By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Do you remember being able to see the giant Dole pineapple from all over town?
Can you remember Checkers & Pogo on daytime TV?
Did you watch Captain Honolulu and try to make his finger salute?
You might be a kamaaina if you remember seeing Booga Booga perform pidgin skits at the Territorial Tavern.
