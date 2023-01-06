comscore State council updates Hawaii tax revenue growth projections
Hawaii News

State council updates Hawaii tax revenue growth projections

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.

Hawaii lawmakers and Gov. Josh Green’s administration shouldn’t expect a rise or fall in tax revenue flowing into the state’s general fund next fiscal year compared with a projection made four months ago. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Scott Whiting

Scroll Up