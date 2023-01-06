Da Silva provides spark for Rainbows

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In Thursday’s away game, Bernardo da Silva helped the Hawaii basketball team win going away. Read more

Da Silva scored 20 points — the most in his 62-game UH career — to spark the Rainbow Warriors’ 62-49 victory over UC San Diego before 976 in LionTree Arena in La Jolla, Calif.

The ’Bows led 35-21 at the intermission, but the Tritons cut the deficit to four several times — the last at 53-49 on Jake Kosakowski’s 3 with 2:57 to play. But the Tritons would not score again.

The ’Bows ended with a 9-0 run, with da Silva scoring the final six points, to extend their winning streak to seven. They are 12-3 overall and 3-0 in the Big West. The Tritons fell to 6-9 and 1-2.

“These are hard to get, so we’re very appreciative to come out of there with a win,” UH coach Eran Ganot said. “We also feel (the Tritons) improved from last year. They added another dimension inside. They’re bigger and deeper inside. And they’ve added as quick a point guard (Roddie Anderson III) as you have in our league, and there are a lot of quick point guards in our league.”

Emmanuel Tshimanga, a 7-foot transfer from UC Irvine, and Francis Nwaokorie, who can play a big four or small five, provide active rebounding for the Tritons. But da Silva was able to force Tshimanga into early foul trouble. Tshimanga picked up his third foul with 6:54 left in the first half. He exited, but then had to re-enter as the ’Bows were closing the half with a 14-4 run. Da Silva drew eight fouls — four against Tshimanga, who finished with five points.

Anderson, who scored 15 points, showed quickness when he made a steal at halfcourt and then sped for a dunk.

The Tritons also were able to employ a 2-3 zone to slow the ’Bows. UH committed 10 turnovers, many unforced, in the first 12 minutes of the second half.

“We’ve always been good against the zone,” Ganot said. “We just haven’t seen it much this year. Even though we continue to do it in practice, we haven’t seen it in a game much. When we missed a couple of good looks, (the zone) got us pretty passive. We’ve got to be aggressive against man and zone.”

But 6-10 Kamaka Hepa hit outside shots early, and point guard JoVon McClanahan and off guard Noel Coleman took charge in the middle of the second half. Hepa, McClanahan and Coleman each scored 11 points.

McClanahan eventually was able to harass Anderson into two late misses. After misfiring on two deep shots earlier, Coleman responded to Kosakowski’s 3 with a trey from the left corner to expand the ’Bows’ lead to 56-49 with 2:25 to play.

“He missed some shots he usually would make,” Ganot said of Coleman, “and a lot of guys might not take one of the bigger shots after that. But he stayed aggressive. He took it, and he knocked it down. I’m proud of the maturity there. He did a lot to help us win.”

The UH starters accounted for 60 of the 62 points. Justus Jackson, a backup guard, hit a jumper for the reserves’ only points.

Bryce Pope, who did not play on Saturday because of health/safety protocols, led the Tritons with 16 points.

“We’ll enjoy (the outcome) for a second, and get back to work for Saturday’s game,” Ganot said.

UH continues its road trip with Saturday’s game against Cal State Fullerton.