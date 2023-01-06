HPU basketball splits with Point Loma

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Abby Spurgin finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds and Avery Cargill added 18 points as the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team beat Point Loma 70-41 on Thursday at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

The Sharks (6-6, 4-1) held a 24-3 advantage after the first quarter.

Allie Carreon scored seven points for the Sea Lions (7-9, 5-3).

>> Melo Sanchez scored 14 points and Trey Chapman added 10, but the Hawaii Pacific men fell to Point Loma 90-59.

The Sharks dropped to 5-10 overall and 0-5 in the PacWest.

Kaden Anderson, Luke Haupt and Brian Goracke each scored 16 points for the Sea Lions (13-3, 8-0).

Chaminade women routed by Concordia

Dallas Martinez scored 15 points and Dezaray Carter added 12, but the Chaminade women’s basketball team was routed by Concordia Irvine 94-53 on Thursday at McCabe Gym.

The Silverswords (1-12, 1-6) were outscored 23-4 in the second quarter and allowed 29 offensive rebounds.

Camryn Kiernan finished with 16 points, Teagan Thurman had 13 and Savannah Felix-Amoroso added 12 for the Eagles (10-4, 7-1).