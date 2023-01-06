Hawaii Beat | Sports HPU basketball splits with Point Loma By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Abby Spurgin finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds and Avery Cargill added 18 points as the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team beat Point Loma 70-41 on Thursday at St. Francis’ Shark Tank. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Abby Spurgin finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds and Avery Cargill added 18 points as the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team beat Point Loma 70-41 on Thursday at St. Francis’ Shark Tank. The Sharks (6-6, 4-1) held a 24-3 advantage after the first quarter. Allie Carreon scored seven points for the Sea Lions (7-9, 5-3). >> Melo Sanchez scored 14 points and Trey Chapman added 10, but the Hawaii Pacific men fell to Point Loma 90-59. The Sharks dropped to 5-10 overall and 0-5 in the PacWest. Kaden Anderson, Luke Haupt and Brian Goracke each scored 16 points for the Sea Lions (13-3, 8-0). Chaminade women routed by Concordia Dallas Martinez scored 15 points and Dezaray Carter added 12, but the Chaminade women’s basketball team was routed by Concordia Irvine 94-53 on Thursday at McCabe Gym. The Silverswords (1-12, 1-6) were outscored 23-4 in the second quarter and allowed 29 offensive rebounds. Camryn Kiernan finished with 16 points, Teagan Thurman had 13 and Savannah Felix-Amoroso added 12 for the Eagles (10-4, 7-1). Previous Story Elite field ready to tee off in Tournament of Champions