comscore HPU basketball splits with Point Loma
Hawaii Beat | Sports

HPU basketball splits with Point Loma

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Abby Spurgin finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds and Avery Cargill added 18 points as the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team beat Point Loma 70-41 on Thursday at St. Francis’ Shark Tank. Read more

