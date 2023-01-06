Rainbow Wahine pick up transfer

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mandi Morioka’s schedule over the winter break didn’t leave much time for a campus visit as she considered her next destination. Read more

Mandi Morioka’s schedule over the winter break didn’t leave much time for a campus visit as she considered her next destination.

But the former Penn State libero/defensive specialist from Torrance, Calif., already felt a connection with Hawaii well before she committed to the join the Rainbow Wahine volleyball program as a transfer.

“I’ve basically grown up in Hawaii,” Morioka said. “I have a lot of family there and I would go with my mom a lot and visit family or go on vacations. I think the University of Hawaii gave me everything I wanted and it would allow me to finish my academics and play volleyball at a high level. When I was in the portal, UH crossed off all of those things.

“Honestly, I felt I didn’t even need to visit because I’ve been there so many times.”

Morioka announced her intention to transfer to UH in an Instagram post last week and is set to start classes on the Manoa campus next week. The 5-foot-7 Morioka will join the Rainbow Wahine as a sophomore.

“I think it’s going to be really important, so I can see what their system is like and how I might need to change things coming to a new program,” Morioka said of enrolling for the spring semester. “It’s going to be good to get a bunch of reps and touches in and meet all the girls.”

Morioka was a decorated setter at South Torrance High School, where she also earned league honors in beach volleyball. Morioka grew up about 30 minutes from the Long Beach State campus, “so we’d always go to the game when they played Hawaii,” she said.

She focused on defense at Penn State and played in six matches and 11 sets in her freshman season in the fall. The Nittany Lions went 26-8 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament’s round of 16.

She joins UH back-row group that returns two starters in rising junior Tayli Ikenaga and senior Talia Edmonds. Senior Kendra Ham also emerged as a key defensive and serving specialist last season, when the Rainbow Wahine went 22-7 and captured their third straight Big West title.