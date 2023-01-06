comscore Rainbow Wahine pick up transfer
Sports

Rainbow Wahine pick up transfer

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Mandi Morioka’s schedule over the winter break didn’t leave much time for a campus visit as she considered her next destination. Read more

Previous Story
Elite field ready to tee off in Tournament of Champions
Next Story
Scoreboard – Jan. 6, 2023

Scroll Up