Scoreboard – Jan. 6, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

ILH boys: Varsity II, Hawaii Baptist at Maryknoll II, 6 p.m.; Damien at Hanalani, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls: Varsity II, Punahou II at Hanalani, 5 p.m. Varsity III, Island Pacific at La Pietra, 6 p.m.

OIA West boys: Campbell at Radford (JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow).

OIA East girls: Farrington at Kaiser;

Kalani at Roosevelt; McKinley at Kahuku; Anuenue at Kailua; Kalaheo at Castle; Kaimuki at Moanalua. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West girls: Leilehua at Campbell; Waipahu at Mililani; Aiea at Nanakuli;

Waialua at Kapolei; Waianae at Pearl City. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

GOLF

PGA: Sentry Tournament of Champions, second round, 9:30 a.m. at Kapalua

Plantation Course.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Pac-Five at ‘Iolani; Damien at Kamehameha; Mid-Pacific at Punahou. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA West: Leilehua at Kapolei (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Radford at Waialua (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Nanakuli at Aiea (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Campbell at Pearl City (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Mililani at Waipahu (boys JV at 5:30 p.m., boys

varsity to follow).

SWIMMING

ILH: Meet No. 3. Site 1 at ‘Iolani 5 p.m.; Site 2 at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

College men: Florida State vs. Hawaii, 2:30 p.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

College women: Weinman Foundation Invitational, Hawaii, California, Iowa State, USC, Washington State. Matches start at 9 a.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

WRESTLING

ILH: 5:30 p.m. at Kamehameha.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

Big West women: Cal State Fullerton vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest: Point Loma vs. Chaminade. Women at 1 p.m.; men at 3 p.m. Games at McCabe gym.

PacWest: Concordia Irvine vs. Hawaii Hilo. Women at 5 p.m.; men at 7:30. Games at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

ILH boys: Varsity I, Punahou at Mid-

Pacific, 4:30 p.m.; Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, 5:30 p.m.; Kamehameha at Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m. Varsity II: Hawaii Baptist at Damien, 12:30 p.m.; University at Saint Louis II,

5 p.m. Varsity I-AA: Kamehameha II at Maryknoll II, 1 p.m. Varsity III: Lanakila Baptist vs. Assets, 3 p.m. at Hanalani;

Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 7 p.m.

ILH girls: Varsity I, Punahou at Damien,

2 p.m.; Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, 4 p.m. Varsity II: Hawaii Baptist vs. University, 11 a.m. at Damien; Hanalani at Mid-Pacific, 3 p.m.

Varsity I-AA: Kamehameha II at ‘Iolani II, 2:30 p.m.

OIA East boys: Farrington at Kailua;

Castle at Kahuku; McKinley at Kaimuki; Moanalua at Kalaheo; Kalani at Roosevelt. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.: Anuenue at Kaiser.

OIA West boys: Aiea at Mililani; Pearl City at Leilehua; Waianae at Radford; Waialua at Waipahu; Nanakuli at Kapolei. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

CANOE PADDLING

ILH: Event No. 4, 8:30 a.m. at Magic

Island.

OIA: 1 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon.

DIVING

ILH: Meet No. 5, 3 p.m. at Punahou.

GOLF

PGA: Sentry Tournament of Champions, third round, 7:30 a.m. at Kapalua

Plantation Course.

SOCCER

OIA East: Kalaheo at McKinley (boys

varsity at 2 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Roosevelt at Kalani (girls JV at 2 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Kaimuki at Kaiser (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Castle at Kailua (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Kahuku at Moanalua (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Kalani at Roosevelt (boys JV at 5:30 p.m., boys varsity to follow); Moanalua at Kahuku (boys JV at 5:30 p.m., boys varsity to

follow).

SWIMMING

OIA: Qualifying Meet No. 5, 10 a.m. at

Kalani.

TENNIS

College women: Weinman Foundation Invitational, Hawaii, California, Iowa State, USC, Washington State. Matches start at 2:30 p.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

ILH

Thursday

Boys Varsity

Punahou 5, Saint Louis 2

OIA EAST

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

Kaiser 3, McKinley 0

Roosevelt 12, Farrington 0

Castle 5, Kaimuki 1

Moanalua 3, Kalaheo 0

Girls Varsity

Castle 10, Kaimuki 0

Kaiser 1, McKinley 0 (forfeit)

Roosevelt 10, Farrington 0

Kailua 1, Kalani 0

Boys JV

Farrington 3, Roosevelt 2

Girls JV

Kalani 4, Kailua 0

BIIF

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

Kamehameha-Hawaii 2, Hilo 2