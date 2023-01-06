The PGA Tour’s top pros assault the Plantation Course at Kapalua
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:11 a.m.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jon Rahm played a shot from a bunker on the 14th hole during the first round of the Tournament of Champions on Thursday.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Collin Morikawa plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Tournament of Champions golf event at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
J.J. Spaun, right, celebrates with his caddy after making his putt on the third green during the first round of the Tournament of Champions golf event at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii.
