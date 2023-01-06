comscore The PGA Tour’s top pros assault the Plantation Course at Kapalua
Sports

The PGA Tour’s top pros assault the Plantation Course at Kapalua

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:11 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Jon Rahm played a shot from a bunker on the 14th hole during the first round of the Tournament of Champions on Thursday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Jon Rahm played a shot from a bunker on the 14th hole during the first round of the Tournament of Champions on Thursday.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Collin Morikawa plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Tournament of Champions golf event at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Collin Morikawa plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Tournament of Champions golf event at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS J.J. Spaun, right, celebrates with his caddy after making his putt on the third green during the first round of the Tournament of Champions golf event at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    J.J. Spaun, right, celebrates with his caddy after making his putt on the third green during the first round of the Tournament of Champions golf event at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii.

Cameron Smith isn’t here to defend his Sentry Tournament of Champions title, which he won last year with a PGA Tour record 34 under par. Read more

Previous Story
Elite field ready to tee off in Tournament of Champions
Next Story
Scoreboard – Jan. 6, 2023

Scroll Up