The PGA Tour’s top pros assault the Plantation Course at Kapalua

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Cameron Smith isn’t here to defend his Sentry Tournament of Champions title, which he won last year with a PGA Tour record 34 under par. Read more

KAPALUA, Maui >> Cameron Smith isn’t here to defend his Sentry Tournament of Champions title, which he won last year with a PGA Tour record 34 under par.

Whoever takes his place as 2023 winner might have to beat that mark in order to do so.

A field of 39 golfers opened the calendar year under what felt like a summer sun, blistering the Plantation Course once again to open the TOC on Thursday.

Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm and J.J. Spaun are tied for the lead after shooting 9-under 64 in picture-perfect conditions. Tom Kim, who at 20 years old is the second-youngest player ever to tee it up at Kapalua, is a shot back. Six golfers are tied at 7 under and another six players sit three back of the lead.

Only one golfer failed to break par and the 68.231 scoring average in the first round is the lowest ever at Kapalua.