Letter: Why waste money on new license plates?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If the city wants to build affordable housing, help the homeless and feed the unfortunate, why waste money on license plates (“Any update on rainbow license plate?,” Star-Advertiser, Kokua Line, Jan. 5)? Read more

If the city wants to build affordable housing, help the homeless and feed the unfortunate, why waste money on license plates (“Any update on rainbow license plate?,” Star-Advertiser, Kokua Line, Jan. 5)?

Eric Terashima

Hilo

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter