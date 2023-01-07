Editorial | Letters Letter: Why waste money on new license plates? Today Updated 12:49 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! If the city wants to build affordable housing, help the homeless and feed the unfortunate, why waste money on license plates (“Any update on rainbow license plate?,” Star-Advertiser, Kokua Line, Jan. 5)? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. If the city wants to build affordable housing, help the homeless and feed the unfortunate, why waste money on license plates (“Any update on rainbow license plate?,” Star-Advertiser, Kokua Line, Jan. 5)? Eric Terashima Hilo EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Rising traffic deaths should be top news