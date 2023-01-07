comscore Letter: Why waste money on new license plates?
Letter: Why waste money on new license plates?

If the city wants to build affordable housing, help the homeless and feed the unfortunate, why waste money on license plates (“Any update on rainbow license plate?,” Star-Advertiser, Kokua Line, Jan. 5)? Read more

