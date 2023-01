Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Impossible campaign promises don’t really count as lies — only fools believe them. Downplaying the bad points on your resume is tricky.

The blatant invention of your entire persona in order to fool the voters is a totally different matter. It’s fraud. In the internet world, it’s also a sign of stupidity.

That the Republican Party is even considering accepting George Santos shows its lack of respect for Congress itself and what (in theory) it stands for.

Thomas Luna

McCully

