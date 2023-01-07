comscore Downturn gripped 2022’s Oahu home sales
Downturn gripped 2022's Oahu home sales

  By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.

The number of sales for previously owned single- family homes sank 23% in 2022 to 3,474 from 4,526 — the biggest year-over-year decline since 2008 amid a recession, according to Honolulu Board of Realtors data released Friday. Read more

