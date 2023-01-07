Hawaii governor to propose $500 tax credit for teachers
- By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:48 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JULY 28
Third grade teachers Jessica Patterson, left, Meagan Kautz and Ron Baraoidan prepare to welcome students to Ho‘okele Elementary School in Kapolei.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree