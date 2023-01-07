comscore U.S. marshals, Coast Guard crews nab Hawaii fugitive at sea
U.S. marshals, Coast Guard crews nab Hawaii fugitive at sea

  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.
  Curtiss Jackson was escorted off the boat by U.S. marshals.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Curtiss Jackson was escorted off the boat by U.S. marshals.

  The vessel Semisub One was seized and brought back into Kewalo Basin Harbor.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The vessel Semisub One was seized and brought back into Kewalo Basin Harbor.

  U.S. marshals and U.S. Coast Guard members took Curtiss Jackson into custody Friday morning.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    U.S. marshals and U.S. Coast Guard members took Curtiss Jackson into custody Friday morning.

  Bags of groceries and supplies were seen Friday in the upper deck of Semisub One after it was brought back to Kewalo Basin Harbor.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Bags of groceries and supplies were seen Friday in the upper deck of Semisub One after it was brought back to Kewalo Basin Harbor.

“Mind your own business,” Jackson told a Honolulu Star-Advertiser reporter as a state harbors police officer patted him down, untucking his gray polo shirt from his faded bluejeans before ushering him into the back seat of an SUV. Read more

