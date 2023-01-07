U.S. marshals, Coast Guard crews nab Hawaii fugitive at sea
- By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:49 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Curtiss Jackson was escorted off the boat by U.S. marshals.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The vessel Semisub One was seized and brought back into Kewalo Basin Harbor.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
U.S. marshals and U.S. Coast Guard members took Curtiss Jackson into custody Friday morning.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Bags of groceries and supplies were seen Friday in the upper deck of Semisub One after it was brought back to Kewalo Basin Harbor.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree