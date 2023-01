Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii and Cal State Fullerton basketball teams are in a state of denial entering tonight’s Big West game in Titan Gym in Fullerton, Calif. Read more

The Rainbow Warriors are denying opponents from far (28.6% on 3s) and near (19 blocks in three Big West games). The ’Bows, who are 12-3 overall and 3-0 in league play, are 13th nationally in scoring defense (59.0 per game).

In back-to-back victories, the Titans allowed an average of 57.0 points on 37.6% shooting, including 27.6% from behind the arc.

While the Titans (8-7, 2-1) have had to reload after losing two playmakers from a 2022 NCAA Tournament team, coach Dedrique Taylor noted, “the best thing is we do have a culture that is defensive driven.”

To counter the ’Bows’ multiple offensive sources, the Titans have prepared flow-breaking tactics. Taylor said the goal is to “disrupt their rhythm, and take them out of their (first-look) shots, and make them go to their second and third and fourth options. We haven’t changed because of our personnel. We’re trying to take advantage of who we are.”

CSUF point guard Latrell Wrightsell had a breakout freshman year, then deferred to older players most of last season.

“Last year, we played through E.J. (Anosike) and Damari (Milstead) with their experience and ability to lead us,” Taylor said. “Now Latrell has taken on that role. … He’s seen it. He’s been a part of it. And now it’s his turn to lead us in that capacity, and he’s doing that.”

Wrightsell, who is averaging 16.4 points, was 10-for-15, including 5-for-7 on 3s, in Thursday’s’ rout of UC Riverside. He is hitting 40.7% of his 3s this season.

Jalen Harris, who was the Big West’s top sixth man last year, is averaging 13.7 points as a starter. Center Vincent Lee is a force in the post. Max Jones is a transfer who averaged 22.1 points for Tampa last season.

“They spread the floor, attack the basket, and have good shooting,” said UH associate head coach John Montgomery, who doubles as defensive coordinator. “Our defense will have to step up to defend their quickness and speed at all positions.”

Samuta Avea and Beon Riley have been aggressive wing defenders. “Samuta has really taken ownership and wants to guard the other team’s best player,” Montgomery said. “Beon is really physical.”

Kamaka Hepa, a 6-11 forward, has averaged 1.2 blocks. Bernardo da Silva, who scored a career-high 20 points against UC San Diego on Thursday, has been the anchor of the defense. At 6 feet 9 with a 7-2 wing span, da Silva is a difficult obstacle in the paint. Da Silva has 19 of the ’Bows’ 64 blocks. The ’Bows have four more blocks in 15 games this season than in 28 games in 2021-22.

“I always thought Bernardo could be a good shot-blocker,” Montgomery said of the fourth-year ’Bow. “Some of it is timing and experience. You’ve got to figure when to help and when not to help. Earlier in their career, a lot of young bigs will go and help and it’s like a false help. They don’t block it, and then their guy gets the rebound. Now as a fourth-year guy, he’s really improved his timing and his ability to know when to help and when not to help. He’s been great at protecting the rim.”