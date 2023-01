Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Daejah Phillips hadn’t yet changed out of her uniform and already had the rest of her evening planned out.

“Definitely watch film tonight,” the University of Hawaii guard said following Thursday’s loss to UC San Diego. “Rewatch the game over a couple of times.”

As frustrating as it may be to revisit the 60-57 defeat, extracting lessons from the experience figures to be part of the Rainbow Wahine basketball team’s preparation for today’s matchup with Cal State Fullerton.

The ’Bows led by as many as 18 in the second quarter on Thursday before UCSD’s five-guard lineup stormed back to spoil UH’s Big West home opener. They’ll look to rebound on a night when the program will celebrate last season’s conference title.

The Rainbow Wahine (4-8, 2-1 Big West) will receive their rings commemorating the championship in a ceremony to follow tonight’s matchup with the Titans (6-6, 1-2) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The ’Bows swept the season series with Cal State Fullerton a year ago and tonight’s game will be UH guard Lily Wahinekapu’s first meeting opposite her former team.

Wahinekapu led the Titans — coached by Hawaii Baptist Academy alum Jeff Harada — with 14.7 points per game on her way to being named the Big West freshman of the year. She returned to Hawaii in the offseason and joined her sister, freshman guard Jovi Lefotu, on the UH roster.

Wahinekapu enters today’s game second on the team with 10.3 points per game with a team-high 15 3-pointers.

“We had the same message to each other, it’s not about Fullerton, it’s about Hawaii,” UH coach Laura Beeman said earlier this week. “She came back here not because of (anything) bad about Fullerton. She loves her teammates, she loves her coaches there. It was about coming home. It was about playing with her sister, it’s about representing your state. I don’t think she recognized how much that meant to her until she left. … We are keeping our focus on the University of Hawaii and that’s where she wants to keep it as well.”

Phillips increased her team-leading scoring average to 11.7 points per game with a 19-point performance against UC San Diego. She went 7-for-16 from the field, hit a season-high three 3-pointers, had three of UH’s six steals and accounted for the bulk of UH’s offense in the second half. But UCSD’s guard duo of Sydney Brown and Julia Macabuhay combined for 24 points in the second half to power the Tritons to the comeback win.

Cal State Fullerton picked up its first Big West victory with a 51-42 home win over UC Riverside on Thursday and departed for Hawaii shortly after the game. Guard Fujika Nimmo led the Titans with 15 points and the 5-foot-8 senior leads the conference with 15.8 points per game.

Military night

Tonight’s game has been designated Military Appreciation Night. Active duty, DOD civilians, reservists and retired members of the military will receive 50% off regularly priced tickets (maximum of eight) through etickethawaii.com with the promo code MILITARY50. … Lt. Col. B.J. Itoman, a former UH point guard, will be honored at halftime.

—

Big West women’s basketball

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Cal State Fullerton (6-6, 1-2) vs. Hawaii (4-8, 2-1)

>> When: Today, 7 p.m.

>> TV: Spectrum Sports