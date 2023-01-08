Editorial | Letters Letter: Allow mobile homes for more housing Today Updated 12:35 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The 2023 state Legislature is set to convene, and as always, the issue of affordable housing will be on the agenda. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The 2023 state Legislature is set to convene, and as always, the issue of affordable housing will be on the agenda. With the high cost of land and construction, and the median sales price of a single-family home more than $1 million, home ownership is out of reach for many. Seriously address Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis by changing the state and counties’ land use and zoning regulations to allow ownership of mobile homes and the development of mobile home parks. Mobile homes are an excellent source of affordable, good housing and are constructed according to codes and standards set by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Allowing them would truly address the affordable housing crisis facing Hawaii. Douglas Sutton Kaneohe EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Home health care crisis