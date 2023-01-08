Letter: Allow mobile homes for more housing

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The 2023 state Legislature is set to convene, and as always, the issue of affordable housing will be on the agenda.

With the high cost of land and construction, and the median sales price of a single-family home more than $1 million, home ownership is out of reach for many.

Seriously address Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis by changing the state and counties’ land use and zoning regulations to allow ownership of mobile homes and the development of mobile home parks.

Mobile homes are an excellent source of affordable, good housing and are constructed according to codes and standards set by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Allowing them would truly address the affordable housing crisis facing Hawaii.

Douglas Sutton

Kaneohe

