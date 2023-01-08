Letter: Parents want schools to use common sense

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Darcie Cimarusti has an ax to grind with parents (“Beware of the so-called parents’ rights movement,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 26). Her commentary said that parents’ input into the content taught in schools be minimized: “Decisions that affect students should never be based on the whims of those with the most privilege or power and indeed not on who has the loudest voice in the room.”

She includes parents with an “anti-critical race theory, anti-LGBTQ+, anti-social emotional learning, anti-diversity equity and inclusion” agenda.

How dare parents think they have a better idea than administrators of what their children learn! Parents raised their children using common sense and love, and know their children far better than any administrator.

The bottom line is that Cima- rusti doesn’t agree with parents who don’t agree with her. She describes the very reason why caring parents want the 3 Rs, common sense and sanity back at their local schools. No more divisive, polarizing rhetoric.

Cathy Fukunaga

Kailua

