3 ‘NCIS’ shows, including one set in Hawaii, join forces in crossover
- By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:35 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY CBS
Gary Cole, left, LL Cool J, Vanessa Lachey, and Noah Mills appear in an episode of “NCIS: Hawai‘i,” which is part of a three-episode crossover event with “NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.”
-
COURTESY CBS
Alex Tarrant stars as Kai Holman, Noah Mills as Jesse Boone and Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant in an episode of “NCIS: Hawai‘i.”
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree