This week’s synopses

“Blessed by the Sea”

Episodes 29-30

6:40 p.m. today

Poong-do realizes there’s no trace of Ji-na on his cellphone and confronts her. Shi-joon terrorizes Ji-na with old photos of them. Pil-du and Ji-na work together to separate Poong-do and Chung-yi.

Episodes 31-32

7:45 p.m. today

Pil-du schedules a shareholders’ meeting with Chairwoman Ma’s power of attorney. Jae-ran questions the meeting and Pil-du puts her at ease saying it’s the will of the chairwoman. Chung-yi discovers that Poong-do has taken her seeds. Poong-do took them as revenge for Chung-yi taking his mother’s belongings.

“Hospital Ship”

Episodes 9-10

6:45 p.m. Monday

Eun Jae and Hyun are swamped with patient care. Jae Chan arrives in an ambulance with stage 4 cancer. Eun Jae recommends surgery; Hyun is overcome with worry. Eun Jae and Hyun are at odds over how to treat Jae Chan.

Episodes 11-12

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Kwak Sung does not recognize his own son Hyun. Hyun is in pain as he sees his father’s condition worsen. Against medical advice, Jae Chan refuses the surgery. Jae Chan leaves for his last picnic with his students. On the way, he and his students get caught up in a bus accident.

“Secret House”

Episodes 61-62

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Sol’s condition worsens. Tae-hee found a transplant donor but pretended that she was the donor. Tae-hyung and Joo-hong move into the house after getting married. However, it’s all a pretense: Joo-hong pretended to love Tae-hyung just to get evidence.

Episodes 63-64

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Ji-hwan figured out that Chairman Nam had another grandson. He probes into Tae-hyung’s father. Tae-hyung tries to bring Sol home to have something that will give him control over Ji-hwan. Tae-hee becomes touchy with Joo-hong living under the same roof.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 3

7:50 p.m. Friday

News has it that Damdeok has captured Houyan’s crown prince Murong Bao, but their whereabouts are unknown. The generals at Yodongseong put up a Murong Bao lookalike to thwart Murong Chui’s attack.

Episode 4

7:50 p.m. Saturday

After exchanging Murong Bao for his men, Damdeok is punished by Commander Ko Mu, who strips him of his rank. Ko Mu’s son volunteers to put his life at risk in a scheme to assassinate Murong Chui. When there’s suspicion that a Goguryeo general is leaking information, Damdeok is ordered by Ko Mu to look for the traitor.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 808-521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.