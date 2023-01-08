Biden signs 2 bills supporting Native American languages
By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:33 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2015
“A regular English- speaking school has enormous numbers and varieties of curriculum to call on,” said Jonathan Osorio, dean of the University of Hawaii’s Hawai‘inuiakea School of Hawaiian Knowledge. “We don’t have those things, and they’re being generated basically by nonprofits.”