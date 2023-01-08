Climate Action Day to explore urgent issues in Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Monday is Climate Action Day in Hawaii, marking the beginning of Hawaii Climate Week.

The observance aims to “explore the challenges and solutions of addressing climate change through discussions on statewide actions,” according to a news release. Climate Action Day events, organized by the Hawai‘i Climate Change Mitigation and Adaption Commission, will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the East-West Center in Manoa.

Gov. Josh Green is among the scheduled speakers who will address topics such as legislation, shorelines, youth action, community cooling and “green” investments.

The island chain is already experiencing climate change in the form of sea-level rise, coral bleaching, ocean warming and other effects. Hawaii is the only state to declare a climate emergency, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

“Climate change is an urgent issue for everyone in Hawai‘i,” said DLNR Chair Dawn Chang, who co-chairs the climate change commission, in a news release. “State government is committed to pursuing climate change strategies that are equitable, culturally appropriate, and resilient.”

Other events to be held during Climate Week include a youth and science summit, a discussion on Pacific island women at the United Nation’s climate change conference known as COP27, and an energy policy forum.

For more information and to register, visit climate.hawaii.gov/ hawaii-climate-week-2023/.