Hawaii News

Manoa community split over plan for senior affordable rentals

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The 190-year-old Manoa Chinese Cemetery, built on a knoll in Manoa Valley, saw burials as far back as 1835.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Manoa Banyan Court senior housing project is being proposed on Lower Road across from residences on the left. The project would comprise four three-story buildings.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Lin Yee Chung Association President Charles Wong stands on the lot where phase one of the Manoa Banyan Court senior housing project is being proposed between East Manoa and Lower roads. The Chinese banyan behind Wong is the namesake for the project.

“The real reason why and what nobody really wants to say is prejudice against poor people,” said Charles Wong, president of the Lin Yee Chung Association, who noted the surrounding neighborhood boasts large residential lots. Read more

