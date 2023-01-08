comscore Police seek 2 men in Waikiki shooting
Police seek 2 men in Waikiki shooting

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.

Honolulu police on Saturday were looking for two unidentified men involved in the Friday night shooting of a 25-year-old man in Waikiki, which has witnessed a number of violent crimes in recent weeks. Read more

