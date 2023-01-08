David Shapiro: Our New Year’s serving of chicken soup for the clueless

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s a new year, and we at Volcanic Ash continue our tradition of starting fresh by offering public officials we may have offended in 2022 inspirational quotations from the world’s great minds to lift them to greater heights.

>> For President Joe Biden: “I dream of a better tomorrow, where chickens can cross the road and not be questioned about their motives.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

>> For Gov. Josh Green: “A crown is merely a hat that lets the rain in.” — Frederick the Great

>> For Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke: “The question isn’t who is going to let me, it’s who is going to stop me.” — Ayn Rand

>> For House Speaker Scott Saiki: “I am only human, although I regret it.” — Mark Twain

>> For Senate President Ron Kouchi: “State legislators are merely politicians whose darkest secret prevents them from running for higher office.” — Dennis Miller

>> For Aloha Stadium Manager Ryan Andrews: “Anything not worth doing is worth not doing well.” — Elias Schwartz

>> For Red Hill Vice Adm. John Wade: “If two wrongs don’t make a right, try three.” — Laurence J. Peter

>> For U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz: “Forty is the old age of youth; 50 the youth of old age.” — Victor Hugo

>> For U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono: “By all means let’s be open-minded, but not so open-minded that our brains drop out.” — Richard Dawkins

>> For U.S. Rep. Ed Case: “I am a man of fixed and unbending principles, the first of which is to be flexible at all times.” — Sen. Everett Dirksen

>> For U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda: “If I wanted to go crazy, I would do it in Washington because it would not be noticed.” — Irwin S. Cobb

>> For Democratic Chair Dennis Jung: “The political machine triumphs because it is a united minority acting against a divided majority.” — Will Durant

>> For Republican Chair Lynn Finnegan: “People tend to forget their duties but remember their rights.” — Indira Gandhi

>> For Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi: “I know that you believe you understand what you think I said, but I’m not sure you realize that what you heard is not what I meant.” — Robert McCloskey

>> For City Council Chair Tommy Waters: “If you think you are leading and turn around to see no one following, then you are just taking a walk.” — Benjamin Hooks

>> For Honolulu rail chair Colleen Hanabusa: “There is only one amount of money: not enough.” — Andy Kaufman

>> For Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan: “A recent police study found that you’re much more likely to get shot by a fat cop if you run.” — Dennis Miller

>> For schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi: “There are only two places in the world where time takes precedence over the job to be done: school and prison.” — William Glasser

>> For University of Hawaii President David Lassner: “What a waste it is to lose one’s mind. Or not to have a mind is being very wasteful. How true that is.” — Dan Quayle

>> For University of Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang: “I think this state’s at its best when we’re winning football games.” — Timmy Chang

Reach David Shapiro at volcanicash@gmail.com.