comscore David Shapiro: Our New Year’s serving of chicken soup for the clueless
Hawaii News | Volcanic Ash

David Shapiro: Our New Year’s serving of chicken soup for the clueless

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade speaks during a press conference on Nov. 30.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade speaks during a press conference on Nov. 30.

It’s a new year, and we at Volcanic Ash continue our tradition of starting fresh by offering public officials we may have offended in 2022 inspirational quotations from the world’s great minds to lift them to greater heights. Read more

Previous Story
Downturn gripped 2022’s Oahu home sales

Scroll Up