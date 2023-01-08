comscore Kahuku’s Liona Lefau, Waipahu’s Tama Uiliata are state’s best of the best
Kahuku’s Liona Lefau, Waipahu’s Tama Uiliata are state’s best of the best

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  Kahuku's Liona Lefau, left, is the All-State Defensive Player of the Year, and Waipahu's Tama Uiliata is the All-State Offensive Player of the Year.

    Kahuku’s Liona Lefau, left, is the All-State Defensive Player of the Year, and Waipahu’s Tama Uiliata is the All-State Offensive Player of the Year.

  Kahuku linebacker Liona Lefau zeroes during a game in 2021.

    Kahuku linebacker Liona Lefau zeroes during a game in 2021.

  Waipahu quarterback Liatama Uiliata gets around Konawaena defensive lineman Elias Malapit on Nov. 26.

    Waipahu quarterback Liatama Uiliata gets around Konawaena defensive lineman Elias Malapit on Nov. 26.

  Konawaena head coach Brad Uemoto raises the Division I state championship trophy on Nov. 26.

    Konawaena head coach Brad Uemoto raises the Division I state championship trophy on Nov. 26.

The 2022 football season was a constant of highlight, instant-classic games with a bit of a twist. Read more

