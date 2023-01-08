Kahuku’s Liona Lefau, Waipahu’s Tama Uiliata are state’s best of the best

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The 2022 football season was a constant of highlight, instant-classic games with a bit of a twist. Read more

More of the state’s top public-school teams and players emerged in the spotlight. The same is true of the Star-Advertiser Football All-State selections by coaches and media.

Kahuku linebacker Liona Lefau repeated as Defensive Player of the Year, eking out the honor ahead of teammates Leonard Ah You and Brock Fonoimoana. Punahou linebacker GianCarlo Rufo was also a contender for DPOY.

Offensive Player of the Year honors went to Waipahu’s multiple-position standout Tama Uiliata.

Coach of the Year voting was tight, with Brad Uemoto of Konawaena outpointing Kyle Linoz of Waimea and Sterling Carvalho of Kahuku.

Uemoto has scheduled his Division I program against behemoth Kahuku in recent seasons.

“I feel that Lefau, Ah You and Fonoimoana are all deserving of being recognized as the best defensive player in the state,” Uemoto said. “Each player had such an effect on the game individually that it could have gone to any of them.

“Lefau playing in the middle of that defense made it tough for opponents to avoid him. He was involved in every play being so athletic and instinctual. His ability to play sideline to sideline while being physical between the tackles is what separated him,” he added.

Lefau was one of five Kahuku seniors to sign National Letters of Intent in early December. He inked his letter with Texas. Ah You signed with Oregon State and Fonoimoana signed with Utah. Defensive lineman Stanley Raass, another first-team selection, also signed with Utah.

Last year’s offensive POY, Kainoa Carvalho, missed significant playing time as a senior due to a foot injury before returning for the postseason. He also signed with Utah.

Uiliata began the season at wide receiver and racked up eye-popping numbers, then shifted to quarterback after starter JJ Manu suffered a season-ending injury. The shifty playmaker moved back to wideout as freshman Eli Mendoza took the helm in the OIA D-I title game against Aiea.

During Waipahu’s state-tournament opener against Kapaa, the Marauders trailed 35-13 when Uiliata moved again to QB, sparking a wild 49-41 comeback win. He led Waipahu to a semifinal win over ‘Iolani but suffered an ankle injury in the state final and limped his way to a gutty effort in a loss to Konawaena.

Across the board, voters cast their ballots for the 5-foot-9, 170-pound senior. Punahou quarterback John-Keawe Sagapolutele, Campbell quarterback Jaron-Keawe-Sagapolutele and Konawaena quarterback Keoni Alani were also in the running.

Uiliata signed with Hawaii after finishing the season with 1,256 yards and 13 touchdowns through the air, throwing just two interceptions in 143 attempts. He also rushed for 597 yards (6.7 per carry) and 10 TDs. As a pass catcher, Uiliata had 69 receptions for 980 yards and 10 TDs. In all, he accounted for 2,833 yards and 33 TDs from scrimmage while also playing some cornerback and returning kicks.

In five games on defense, Uiliata came up with four interceptions, one returned for a TD.

A few years back, Konawaena was a somewhat reluctant climber in the BIIF’s classification reshuffle. The Wildcats were promoted from from D-II to D-I after losing a wild seven-overtime 75-69 thriller to Lahainaluna in the 2017 state final.

Five years later, Uemoto guided his team to an 11-1 season. The Wildcats opened the season with a 30-7 loss to Granger in Utah, then returned home and embarked on a long win streak with total domination of the BIIF. Konawaena averaged 61.9 points per game in league play, outscoring opponents 557-20.

In the state tourney, Konawaena edged Aiea 27-24, then outscored Waipahu 38-28 in the final for its first football state crown.

Linoz was a close second after lifting Waimea to a 9-2 season and its first D-II state title. The Menehune did it with a disciplined wing-T offense that goes back more than a half-century.

Bryson Carvalho of Waipahu, Nate Kia of Punahou, Kili Watson of Nanakuli and Tyson Valle of King Kekaulike also earned votes from the panel.

The ongoing recession-era phenomenon of private-school athletes transferring to public schools — and elite public-school athletes opting to stay home and play for their hometown teams — is reflected on the ballots of coaches and media. The All-State first-team offense is comprised of 10 public-school players and just three from private schools.

The first-team defense has nine public schoolers and four from private schools. All three state championship teams — Kahuku, Konawaena and Waimea — are from public schools.

ALL-STATE

Offensive Player of the Year: Tama Uiliata, Waipahu

Defensive Player of the Year: Liona Lefau, Kahuku

Coach of Year: Brad Uemoto, Konawaena

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Pos Name School Ht Wt Yr

OL Preston Taumua Aiea 6-5 315 Jr.

OL Josiah Timoteo Waianae 6-4 290 Sr.

OL Roebeck Rupp Kahuku 6-4 350 Sr.

OL Iapani Laloulu Farrington 6-2 358 Sr.

OL Brayden Mailo Kahuku 6-2 309 Sr.

RB Va’aimalae Fonoti Kahuku 5-10 193 Jr.

REC Astin Hange Punahou 5-9 165 Jr.

REC Jayden Chanel Aiea 6-2 190 Jr.

REC Zedekiah Anahu-Ambrosio Konawaena 5-9 180 So.

REC Raymond Roller Mililani 5-6 160 Sr.

QB John-Keawe Sagapolutele Punahou 6-2 210 Sr.

U Tama Uiliata Waipahu 5-9 176 Sr.

K Jordan Kapisi Punahou 6-0 190 Sr.

DEFENSE

Pos Name School Ht Wt Yr

DL Kekai Burnett Punahou 6-3 235 Jr.

DL Stanley Raass Kahuku 6-1 290 Jr.

DL Julian Savaiinaea Saint Louis 6-3 230 Sr.

DL Logan Rouse Aiea 6-3 235 Sr.

LB Liona Lefau Kahuku 6-1 215 Sr.

LB Leonard Ah You Kahuku 6-3 201 Sr.

LB GianCarlo Rufo Punahou 6-2 215 Sr.

DB Brock Fonoimoana Kahuku 6-0 185 Sr.

DB Aiden Manutai Kahuku 5-11 176 So.

DB Travis Ross Punahou 5-10 175 Sr.

DB Gavin Hunter Mililani 6-2 190 Sr.

U Kamu Kaaihue Roosevelt 6-3 215 Sr.

P Yosei Takahashi Saint Louis 5-8 167 Sr.

RET Kaimana Carvalho Kahuku 5-10 156 So.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Pos Name School Ht Wt Yr

OL KJ Hallums Punahou 6-2 270 So.

OL Isaac Maugaleoo Campbell 6-7 310 Sr.

OL Houston Kaahaina-Torres Saint Louis 6-3 265 So.

OL Vaea Ikakoula Kahuku 6-4 295 So.

OL Kamilo Raass Kahuku 5-11 256 Jr.

RB Ala‘i Williams Punahou 6-0 215 Jr.

REC Tana Togafau-Tavui Campbell 6-1 175 So.

REC Kaimana Carvalho Kahuku 5-10 156 So.

REC Titan Lacaden Saint Louis 5-7 160 So.

REC Geronimo Ulgraran Aiea 5-6 160 Sr.

QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Campbell 6-2 210 So.

U Makana Naleieha Kaiser 6-1 180 Sr.

K Allison Chang ‘Iolani 5-5 151 Sr.

DEFENSE

Pos Name School Ht Wt Yr

DL Hyrum Moors Kahuku 6-0 252 Jr.

DL Jabiel Lauvao Mililani 6-1 217 Jr.

DL Iosefa Tapeni Kapolei 6-3 275 Sr.

DL Tristan Waiamau-Galindo Kamehameha 6-3 220 Jr.

LB Blesyng Alualu-Tuiolemotu Campbell 6-2 220 Sr.

LB Iona Purcell Saint Louis 5-10 201 Sr.

LB Alika Cavaco-Amoy Punahou 6-1 215 Jr.

DB Shaun Niu Kahuku 6-1 180 Sr.

DB Jordan Fetu Mililani 5-10 165 Sr.

DB Kela Moore Campbell 6-1 185 Jr.

DB Madden Soliai Kahuku 5-10 160 Fr.

U Romeo Tagata Waipahu 6-1 245 Sr.

P Kaimana Carvalho Kahuku 5-10 156 So.

RET Coby Tanioka Castle 5-8 155 Sr.

THIRD TEAM

OFFENSE

Pos Name School Ht Wt Yr

OL Caleb Rhinelander Punahou 5-8 270 Jr.

OL Max Rouse Aiea 6-4 270 Sr.

OL Teancum Moeai Kahuku 6-2 270 Sr.

OL Kimo Moniz-Kekumu King Kekaulike 6-0 360 Jr.

OL Tuineau Muti Punahou 6-2 310 Jr.

RB Anieli Talaeai Waipahu 5-8 150 Jr.

REC Mason Muaau Campbell 6-5 215 Sr.

REC Onosa’i Salanoa Mililani 5-11 170 So.

REC Taniela Taliauli ‘Iolani 6-0 182 Jr.

REC David Kalili Nanakuli 5-8 150 Sr.

QB Keoki Alani Konawaena 5-10 160 Jr.

U Nakoa Ige Konawaena 5-10 210 So

K Elijah Dinkel KS-Hawaii 5-10 167 Sr.

DEFENSE

Pos Name School Ht Wt Yr

DL Anelu Lafaele Saint Louis 6-3 220 Jr.

DL Viliami Vakalahi Maui 6-3 300 Jr.

DL Ha‘aheo Dela Cruz ‘Iolani 6-2 218 Sr.

DL Howie Iongi Kahuku 6-1 298 Sr.

LB Aizik Mahuka Aiea 6-1 200 Jr.

LB Robbie Correa Waimea 5-8 170 Sr.

LB Jacob Gaudi ‘Iolani 5-10 188 Sr.

DB Ezekiel Rodrigues Mililani 6-1 185 Sr.

DB Bishop Foumai Aiea 5-6 150 Sr.

DB Terahiti Wolfe Punahou 5-10 180 Jr.

DB Ro‘onui Satta-Ellis Konawaena 6-0 175 Sr.

U Jeremiah White Kaimuki 6-1 175 Jr.

P Jordan Kapisi Punahou 6-0 190 Sr.

RET TItan Lacaden Saint Louis 5-7 160 So.

HONORABLE MENTION

QUARTERBACKS

Waika Crawford, Kahuku

Kini McMillan, Mililani

Kekahi Graham, Saint Louis

Ezekiel Olie, Aiea

Liatama Amisone, Kapolei

Easton Yoshino, Kaiser

Kayman Lewis, Roosevelt

RUNNING BACKS

Michael Hayslett, Radford

Ofa Vehikite, Kaimuki

Kaimana Lale-Saole, Aiea

Jamal Plunkett, Waianae

Nathan Pele-Tukumoeatu, Nanakuli

Aukai Emayo, Waimea

Keao Kawa‘akoa, ‘Iolani

Iosepa Lyman, Punahou

Kapono Na-O, Kapaa

Piercen Evans, Maui

Clyde Taulapapa, Kahuku

Christian Asinsin, Nanakuli

Braeden Togafau, Waipahu

Kawelu Kaiawe, Konawaena

Lincoln Tihada, Lahainaluna

Tysin Zackious, King Kekaulike

RECEIVERS

Rowen Bucao, Campbell

Noah Macapulay, Punahou

Kainoa Carvalho, Kahuku

Tai Aipia-Barrett, Waipahu

Chazen Rodillas-Vesido, Waipahu

Eric Stephens, Moanalua

Bradley Kansou, Pearl City

Jayden Montgomery-

Gaopoa, Roosevelt

Jacob Ah Mook Sang, Konawaena

Frank Abreu, KS-Maui

Donovan Reis, Kaiser

Chris Holt, Kalani

OFFENSIVE LINE

Zack Vigilia, Waimea

Tayson Tiitii, Punahou

Skyden Hanisi, Punahou

Kealii Dikilato, Kamehameha

Salesi Anitema, Maui

Kanai Aguilar, Kapaa

Joshua Tavui, Campbell

Nui Crozier, King Kekaulike

Terrance Pemasa,

Kamehameha

Dylan Bugayong, Waimea

Bula Montgomery,

Lahainaluna

Dallas Sagapolutele, Campbell

Blaze Manley, Mililani

Sone Sanerivi, Saint Louis

Oakland Viliamu, Waipahu

DEFENSIVE LINE

Sila Unutoa, Aiea

Kielan Siamani, Punahou

Nitus Auelua, Kahuku

Joshua Sagapolutele, Saint Louis

Colby Casinas, Moanalua

Chray Flanary, Konawaena

Alaka‘i Molina, Saint Louis

Nazaiah Caravallo, Kamehameha

Kamaehu Kopa-

Kaawalauole, Campbell

Noah Wily, Saint Louis

Maximum Fonoimoana, Kahuku

Roy Ma‘afala, Saint Louis

Vincent Tautua, Saint Louis

Solomone Malafu, Kapaa

LINEBACKERS

Elijah Nua, Mililani

Keawe Navas-Loa, Konawaena

Trez Uemoto, Konawaena

Ofa Falekaono, Maui

Lamana Tapusoa, Kahuku

Sylas Alaimalo, Damien

Tysic Puni, Campbell

Zion Junk, ‘Iolani

Josiah Ko‘o Kia, Punahou

Blayne Shiraki, Punahou

Rhaziah Tacub-Taniguchi, Waimea

Brennan Dupio, Kamehameha

Charles Correa, Saint Louis

Kamaehu Roman, Mililani

Faleali‘i Atuaia, Kahuku

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Vili Toilolo, Kahuku

Aiden Takuma, Punahou

Kaonohi Casco,

Kamehameha-Maui

Zanden Willis, Saint Louis

Ana Monteilh, Saint Louis

Agenhart Ellis, Punahou

Thomas Marcellino, Hilo

Jeremy Garner, Moanalua

Keegan Gantala, KS-Maui

Cyprus Rombawa-Kai-Rivera, Nanakuli

Chansen Nicodemus-Garcia, Kahuku

Isaiah Iosefa, Mililani

UTILITY

Blade Kaululaau, Pac-Five

Makel Paiva, Mililani

Allen Mahoe III, Nanakuli

Kainalu Davis, Roosevelt

Tyson Apau, Waialua

Kaleopono Wong, King Kekaulike

Hezekiah Anahu-Ambrosio, Konawaena

KICKERS

Bryson Boyea Quiton, Aiea

Sevy Scofienza, Maui

Marcus Rodriguez, Pearl City

Journey DePeralta, Roosevelt

Xavier Transfiguracion, Waipahu

2022 All-State football team by Honolulu Star-Advertiser

