Kahuku’s Liona Lefau, Waipahu’s Tama Uiliata are state’s best of the best
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:33 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kahuku’s Liona Lefau, left, is the All-State Defensive Player of the Year, and Waipahu’s Tama Uiliata is the All-State Offensive Player of the Year.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kahuku linebacker Liona Lefau zeroes during a game in 2021.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Waipahu quarterback Liatama Uiliata gets around Konawaena defensive lineman Elias Malapit on Nov. 26.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Konawaena head coach Brad Uemoto raises the Division I state championship trophy on Nov. 26.
