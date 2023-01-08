comscore Max Homa’s game humming after 10-under 63
Sports

Max Homa’s game humming after 10-under 63

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:01 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Max Homa played his shot from the seventh tee during Saturday’s third round of the Tournament of Champions at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua. Homa shot the day’s best round of 10-under 63.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Max Homa played his shot from the seventh tee during Saturday’s third round of the Tournament of Champions at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua. Homa shot the day’s best round of 10-under 63.

Massive fairways, large greens and low scores. The Plantation Course at Kapalua has its share of unique holes that make golf fun when the wind isn’t blowing and a pain when it is. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – Jan. 7, 2023
Next Story
Scoreboard - Jan. 9, 2023

Scroll Up