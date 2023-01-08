comscore Rainbow Wahine put it all together in win over Fullerton
Sports

Rainbow Wahine put it all together in win over Fullerton

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii guard Lily Wahinekapu drove to the basket between CSU Fullerton guard Fujika Nimmo and center Ashlee Lewis on Saturday. The transfer scored 11 points against her former teammates.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii guard Jovi Lefotu is fouled by CSU Fullerton guard Demonnie Lagway.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Hawaii’s sparkling performance on Saturday night rivaled the gleam of the rings the Rainbow Wahine received following their victory over Cal State Fullerton. Read more

