comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - Jan. 8, 2023
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – Jan. 8, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Waikele residents Susan and Noemar Viloria discovered the Kama‘aina Grill food stand while at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, Wash., in September. Photo by Dr. Steve Correa.

    Waikele residents Susan and Noemar Viloria discovered the Kama‘aina Grill food stand while at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, Wash., in September. Photo by Dr. Steve Correa.

  • Cora Alegre of Waipahu spotted a colorful sign for shave ice at Shaved Ice And Delights in Ketchikan, Alaska, in September. Photo by Ernie Alegre.

    Cora Alegre of Waipahu spotted a colorful sign for shave ice at Shaved Ice And Delights in Ketchikan, Alaska, in September. Photo by Ernie Alegre.

  • While traveling in Luxor, Egypt, Honolulu residents Maile Chow, Copeland Ono and Kensington Ono came across the Hawaii Cafe along the Nile River in June. Photo by Denny Ono.

    While traveling in Luxor, Egypt, Honolulu residents Maile Chow, Copeland Ono and Kensington Ono came across the Hawaii Cafe along the Nile River in June. Photo by Denny Ono.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

Previous Story
Las Vegas Advisor: Several Las Vegas projects are slated to open in 2023

Scroll Up