Signs of Hawaiian Life – Jan. 8, 2023
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Waikele residents Susan and Noemar Viloria discovered the Kama‘aina Grill food stand while at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, Wash., in September. Photo by
Dr. Steve Correa.
Cora Alegre of Waipahu spotted a colorful
sign for shave ice at Shaved Ice And Delights
in Ketchikan, Alaska, in September. Photo by Ernie Alegre.
-
While traveling in Luxor, Egypt, Honolulu residents Maile Chow, Copeland Ono and Kensington Ono came across the Hawaii Cafe along the Nile River in June. Photo by Denny Ono.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree